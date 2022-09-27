An Even More Powerful BMW XM Is Coming: The 735-HP Label Red

If the 2023 BMW XM isn't outrageous enough for you on its own, never fear—there's a high-performance version called the XM Label Red on the way just for you. Slated to launch in the first quarter of 2023 with over 735 horsepower and 735 lb-ft of torque, it's set to be the most powerful production BMW M car to date.

The XM is BMW's first M-specific model since the M1 as well as the performance subbrand's first plug-in hybrid. In regular guise, the XM's 644-hp hybrid twin-turbo V8 drivetrain is no slouch, and more than enough for this luxe all-wheel-drive crossover to earn that almighty M badge. Yet if there's one thing that can make us temporarily ignore the polarizing exterior design, it's ludicrous horsepower. That's where the XM Label Red fits in.

Currently, the most powerful M car is the M5 CS, which has a respectable 627 hp and easier-to-love aesthetics. The 644-hp vanilla XM already beats that, so the XM Label Red outdoing the M5 CS by over 100 hp is frankly just overkill.

Good thing we love overkill! Well, overkill power, anyway. Your mileage may vary on the XM's extra looks.

BMW

Details are still scarce as to exactly what's providing the extra power in the Label Red, and BMW didn't offer any other technical details or photos of the special edition in today's announcement. The company did note that the Label Red will receive unique paint, upholstery, wheel, and trim selections.

Getting your hands on the most powerful M car ever won't be cheap, though. BMW says the XM Label Red will start at over $185,000.

XM Label Red production is scheduled to start in the summer of 2023. It's the first new performance trim for BMW in a while, as BMW plans to have a whole series of limited-run "Label" edition models for the XM. We'll just have to stay tuned to see which XM Label edition is the best one.