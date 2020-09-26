Meet the First-Ever BMW M Motorcycle: The 212-HP M 1000 RR

If you're still cursing BMW's M division for slapping the 4 Series' double-Edsel front end on the 2021 M3 sedan, we're here with happier. For better or for worse, the company's in-house performance experts have stuck to messing with its four-wheeled products all this time, but this week BMW announced its first-ever M-developed motorcycle: the BMW M 1000 RR. Based on BMW Motorrad's S 1000 RR, it's been given the same engineering attention as any full-fledged M car to max out its on-track performance.

The standard BMW S 1000 RR, which has been around since it emerged in 2009 as a Superbike World Championship contender, uses a water-cooled 999-cc inline four-cylinder engine producing 205 horsepower with a redline at 14,600 rpm and a top speed of 185 mph. A solid foundation, then. Now, the M 1000 RR (or M RR for short) makes 212 hp at 14,500 rpm and has a higher redline at 15,100 rpm thanks to a bunch of internal upgrades.