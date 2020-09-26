Meet the First-Ever BMW M Motorcycle: The 212-HP M 1000 RR

BMW M is known for messing around with cars. Now it's finally time for a bike.

2021 BMW M 1000 RR
If you're still cursing BMW's M division for slapping the 4 Series' double-Edsel front end on the 2021 M3 sedan, we're here with happier. For better or for worse, the company's in-house performance experts have stuck to messing with its four-wheeled products all this time, but this week BMW announced its first-ever M-developed motorcycle: the BMW M 1000 RR. Based on BMW Motorrad's S 1000 RR, it's been given the same engineering attention as any full-fledged M car to max out its on-track performance.

The standard BMW S 1000 RR, which has been around since it emerged in 2009 as a Superbike World Championship contender, uses a water-cooled 999-cc inline four-cylinder engine producing 205 horsepower with a redline at 14,600 rpm and a top speed of 185 mph. A solid foundation, then. Now, the M 1000 RR (or M RR for short) makes 212 hp at 14,500 rpm and has a higher redline at 15,100 rpm thanks to a bunch of internal upgrades.

On the list are lighter two-ring forged pistons, titanium con rods, machined intake ports and lighter, slimmer rocker arms, while a titanium exhaust system opens things up and saves nearly 7.5 pounds of weight. Beyond the engine, the M division also gave the M RR carbon fiber winglets and a unique windscreen that generate up to 35.9 pounds of downforce at 189 mph. The bike's swing-arm is lighter than the S 1000 RR, giving it a slightly longer wheelbase, and special M-specific suspension tuning takes things even further. Stopping the bike's M carbon fiber wheels are four-piston twin-disc M brakes in the front and a two-piston single disc in the rear. 

BMW says these changes have been developed for sport racings and "perfected for the road." That means this race-focused bike features daily rider comforts like heated grips, hill-start control, and ABS Pro settings for rain, road, with a dynamic mode. 

This is BMW, so there is always more power to be held in the options lists. BMW offers an M Competition package for the M 1000 RR with all the M labeled bolt-on parts needed to convert this super street bike into a weekend racer. According to CNET Roadshow, the 2021 BMW M 1000 RR will have a starting price of $32,900. That is roughly double the cost of a standard 2021 S 1000 RR, which starts at $16,995. It is a lot of money for two wheels, but still cheaper than the new M3 and way easier on the eyes.  

