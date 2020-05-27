New 2021 BMW 5 Series Brings Sharper Looks, Mild-Hybrid System, and Larger Screens

Just like its archrival over at Mercedes-Benz, the BMW 5 Series is getting a facelift for 2021. Keen Bimmer fans will easily spot this new model's sharper, more chiseled look but there are a couple of enhancements that go beyond just cosmetics.

For those who don't spend all their free time looking at BMWs on the internet, this revised 5 Series gets a bigger kidney grille and sleeker adaptive LED headlights that reminds us of its big 7 Series brother. Its reworked taillights get some black mascara and "three-dimensional lenses." The current 5 Series was in no way a bad-looking car but we think this new one is a marked improvement, not something that can be said of all mid-cycle refreshes. Also somewhat unexpected is the fact that the 2021 5 Series has grown 1.2 inches in length, despite it not sporting a new platform.