The 2024 Porsche Boxster Spyder RS Packs 493 HP, Revs to Howling 9,000 RPM

After the media and customer frenzy that followed the Porsche Cayman GT4 RS, it's no surprise that Porsche wanted to give its Boxster the same treatment. Now, the 2024 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder RS is finally here and it's the first Boxster to use a full-fat 911 GT3 engine.

Powering the new Boxster Spyder RS is the 911 GT3's 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six making 493 horsepower and 331 pound-feet of torque, all while revving to 9,000 rpm. For reference, the non-RS Boxster Spyder makes just 414 hp and 309 lb-ft, while revving to only 8,000 rpm. Like its Cayman GT4 RS counterpart, the Boxster Spyder RS powers the rear wheels exclusively by a seven-speed dual-clutch PDK transmission. Porsche claims a 0-60 mph time of 3.2 seconds and a hairdo-destroying top speed of 191 mph.

As with all Porsche RS models, the Boxster Spyder RS sheds weight thanks to lightweight materials and a new roof. The hood and seat shells are made from carbon fiber-reinforced plastic, and it gets more extreme aero up front—including two NACA ducts for brake cooling—and Porsche ditched the old power-folding soft-top roof for a lightweight manual one. Calling it a roof is generous, though, as it's more of a canvas bra that hooks to the top of the car.

The soft top comes in two parts, a sunshade and a weather protector. With just the sunshade up, you can stay out of the sun and the wind (with the windows up) but still be exposed to the sound of a 9,000 rpm flat-six. Or you can put the weather protector up to keep yourself dry when it rains. Both parts weigh a combined 40 pounds, 16 pounds lighter than the non-RS Boxster Spyder's roof and 36 pounds lighter than the normal Boxster's.

Shedding weight even further is an optional Weissach package, which brings forged magnesium wheels and a titanium exhaust. It also comes with exposed carbon fiber exterior bits, such as the hood, side air scoops, and Gurney flap. Both the seat headrests and the fabric top also get Weissach logos.

Porsche borrowed much of the Cayman GT4 RS's suspension for the Boxster Spyder RS. So it has the same 30mm lower suspension, with Porsche's active suspension management, a limited-slip rear diff, and ball joint suspension bearings. However, the Boxster Spyder RS is tuned differently than the Cayman GT4 RS, with softer spring and damper rates that Porsche claims are more fitting in the convertible version. It also has a front lift system that can raise 1.1 inches while driving as fast as 37 mph.

Seven colors are available, four standard and three metallic, including Vanadium Gray, Arctic Gray, Shark Blue, and Ruby Star Neo. There's only one choice inside: black leather and cloth with contrasting stitching. Only two contrasting colors are available, Arctic Gray and Carmine Red. If you need a matching watch, Porsche Design will also sell you one with a titanium case, carbon fiber face, a leather strap, and a rotor that resembles a Boxster Spyder RS wheel visible from the back.

Porsche will debut the Boxster Spyder RS during a celebration for the 75 years of Porsche sports cars in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen in June. After that, it will make a pit stop at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Prices start at $162,150 but potential customers have a long wait until it hits U.S. shores in spring 2024.