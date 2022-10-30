The 2023 Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO Is Better Thanks to Customer Feedback

The Toyota GR Supra might be half BMW, which sort of kills its vibe, but it's still good to see a production Supra back on race tracks again, where it belongs. The Gazoo Racing Supra GT4 has been a surprisingly successful customer racing car for Toyota since it debuted back in 2020, with over 50 cars running and, in August, it collected its 50th class win in a major championship. To make sure it keeps winning, Toyota made some improvements and created the new 2023 GR Supra GT4 EVO.

According to Toyota, after gaining the feedback, data, and driver evaluations from its customer racing teams, there were three main areas in need of improvement: braking, handling, and its engine. So, basically everything.

To improve its handling and braking Toyota revised its ABS settings, fitted it with new anti-roll bars, and received some new KW damper technology. As for its engine upgrades, Toyota says the turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six BMW engine gets improved cooling, as well as power and torque increases. However, it doesn't list how much horsepower it makes now, as it can vary based on Balance of Performance changes made in between races. Max torque is only up to 487 lb-ft, from the 479 lb-ft of the previous generation car.

It isn't exactly breaking news to see a manufacturer working closely with its customer racing teams to improve its race cars. But that doesn't mean a new and improved Supra GT4 car isn't exciting. There's just something that feels very right about the existence of a production Supra in GT3 and GT4 series racing. Especially after the decades-long hiatus between Supra models. So let's appreciate the fact that not only is there a Supra on the market but that Toyota is continuously improving the race car version for customer teams.