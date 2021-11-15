The Toyota Supra Is an NHRA Funny Car Now

For a decade now, Toyota's NHRA Funny Car has been based on the Camry. Even with a TRD edition, though, it just isn't the sportiest car out there. Apparently, Toyota Motorsports North America has decided it's time for a change, too.

For the 2022 season, the automaker has decided to go with a different model in its lineup: the GR Supra. Now, this doesn't mean much, if anything, in terms of mechanical changes—when we said the previous car was based on the Camry, we mean its fiberglass body shell loosely resembled the production car. However, it is a significant change for Toyota, and at the very least the new body did apparently come with some safety upgrades. Also, check out the side-by-side photo. That's why they call them Funny Cars.