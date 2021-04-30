Toyota's New WEC Hypercar, the GR010 Hybrid, Is Going Racing This Weekend

It's been a tricky start for the Hypercar class. After the first car that announced it was joining the class was also the first car to announce it was leaving—before the class had even really been finalized—it had to endure a cursed birth during 2020's year of complications. There was much rejoicing when Ferrari and Peugeot joined but they won't be arriving until 2023 and 2022 respectively, and of the cars due to enter this season, only Toyota's new GR010 Hybrid race car (along with Alpine) actually made it to the first event of the year: this weekend's race at Spa-Francorchamps.

The Hypercars are essentially acting as LMP1 replacements and will be the fastest cars on the track, but also carry heavy hybrid systems compared to the LMP2s. Whether it was that or the limited horsepower for the category—even though there'd been a considerable downforce reduction for LMP2—the older chassis looked faster during preseason testing. LMP2 drivers turned mutinous, telling the press there was no further speed reduction that could be safely made.