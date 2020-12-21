The Toyota GR Supra Sport Top Is a Retro Targa Throwback to the Legendary MKIV

Fans liked the 500-horsepower throwback Toyota GR Supra Heritage Edition from SEMA 2019 so much that Toyota's back at it again with another nod to the Supra's beloved fourth generation for SEMA's now-virtual 2020 show, SEMA360. This is the Toyota GR Supra Sport Top, a targa version of the GR Supra Heritage Edition Toyota. It's Toyota's build for SEMA360, and all we want to know is, when are they going to finally put this into production?

The fourth-generation Supra is the legendary car that most people think of when you say "Supra." It appeared in the Fast and Furious films and was an infinitely tunable drag strip hero at the height of import tuner mania.