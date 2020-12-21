The Toyota GR Supra Sport Top Is a Retro Targa Throwback to the Legendary MKIV

They also wanted this concept to be functional—as in, the new roof had to pop in and out easily, and therefore, merely plopping the cut-out section back onto the car wasn't an option. Instead, Toyota's Motorsport Technical Center in Plano, Texas, had Toyota Motor North America Research and Development in Ann Arbor, Mich., 3D-print an entire new roof insert using Accura Xtreme plastic that was light and easy to remove.
The new GR Supra Sport Top also features a couple new visual changes from the previous Heritage Edition build. The exterior is Toyota's stock Absolute Zero white, but whole upper section of the passenger compartment is gloss black, hiding a lot of the extra lines for the targa top.
The mirrors got a matte red cap to bring the interior red leather seats' hue to the outside. There's also a new dual-pipe exhaust the exits in the center of the rear fascia. Toyota added a hand-built rear diffuser to go along with the new exhaust design.
The finished result looks less like your usual comically overdone SEMA build and more like a pre-production concept that needs to happen. So, all right Toyota: When? At least release that basket-handle spoiler to the Supra faithful as a factory option.