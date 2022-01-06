The Toyota GR Supra Gets The Throwback Tail Lights It Always Deserved

The Mk V Toyota Supra hasn't yet quite delivered on what many fans wanted from the halo sports car. Maligned for its BMW roots and with somewhat polarizing styling, it hasn't entirely won over the automotive world in the way that its predecessor did. If the Orion throwback tail light kit is anything to go by, though, the latest model could definitely benefit by drawing some cues from the much-loved Mk IV.

As reported by CarScoops, the redesigned tail lights were first posted as a rendering by designer Flat Hat3D. The design mimics the tail lights of the A80 Supra, also known as the Mk IV. The layout features four circular lamps, with the innermost serving as the reverse light, the outermost being an amber indicator, and the inner two acting as the brake and tail lamps.