How Toyota Launched a Supra 100 Feet Into Some Cardboard

By now, you might've seen Toyota's newest five-minute commercial for the Toyota Supra. It's action-packed with drifting, burnouts, J-turns, and—oh yeah—a jumping car that flies 100 feet through the air.

One of the cars featured in the video was built by none other than Papadakis Racing, the California-based drift team that builds insane cars and has a stellar YouTube channel. In its latest video, team owner Stephan Papadakis goes behind the scenes of the commercial, revealing some of the filming and stunt techniques that made everything come together, including the Supra jump.