Traxxas Delivers a Toyota GR Supra GT4 For Radio-Control Fun
It's a faithful scale-replica Supra that you can hoon in the driveway at home.
Back in 2019, Toyota announced the GR Supra GT4, a race car built to compete in the fast-growing GT4 category. With a price well into the six figures, however, it's not exactly a car for everyone. Fear not, however, for you can now purchase a tiny radio-control version from Traxxas that's a mite more affordable to play with.
The 1:10 scale replica isn't a cheap toy, but a quality performance-focused RC racer. It's built on the Traxxas 4-Tec 3.0 chassis, which is lengthened and widened from the earlier 2.0 version to suit the Supra's appropriate scale wheelbase. The car sports all-wheel-drive and a top speed of 30 miles per hour. Steering and throttle are fully proportional, and there's a limited-slip diff too, so enthusiasts won't be disappointed with the handling.
It's got proper oil-filled shocks fitted to the dual-link suspension too, helping to keep the tires planted on even the roughest little racecourse. The suspension is also adjustable to help dial in the handling for particular situations. Electronics inside are designed to be waterproof in order to avoid the car getting trashed from an accidental excursion into parking lot puddles.
Wheels are intended to be accurate scale replicas of those on the GT4 car, and the car sports wider slicks than earlier 4-Tec models. Paired with the wider track, grip should be present in abundance. The car also features a clipless body mounting system, avoiding the unsightly body pins that stick through the bonnet and tail of many RC models. It goes a long way to making the model look like a far more authentic version of the actual racing car.
The body is available in two liveries. One is red, white and black, bearing the racing number 4 and a handful of stickers on the body. The other is a more stripped-back design, with black decals over white.
The promotional video shows how fun the cars can be, with a pair of Supras dueling on track, demonstrating the fine control available in a proper hobby-grade RC car. We'd certainly love to take a few out to the carpark with friends for an impromptu race or three. It's not as fast as others we've seen, nor the most high-tech, but it's a beautiful fun-sized example of a rad modern sports car. For the price of $349.99, this kind of quality hardware doesn't come cheap, but there's plenty of thrills to be had.
Got a tip? Let the author know: lewin@thedrive.com
-
RELATEDTraxxas’ Gives Enthusiasts the K5 Chevrolet Blazer We DeserveAs the Chevrolet Blazer has become little more than a crossover, Traxxas gives us the body-on-frame truck everyone wanted.READ NOW
-
RELATEDTraxxas Unveils Sweet 1979 Ford Bronco, Because 'MuricaSunset graphics, chromed bumpers, and that unmistakable squared body—this radio-controlled Bronco has it all.READ NOW
-
RELATEDRC Cozy Coupe Capable of Highway Speeds Is the Best Quarantine Project YetBuckle up, kids.READ NOW