Traxxas Delivers a Toyota GR Supra GT4 For Radio-Control Fun

Back in 2019, Toyota announced the GR Supra GT4, a race car built to compete in the fast-growing GT4 category. With a price well into the six figures, however, it's not exactly a car for everyone. Fear not, however, for you can now purchase a tiny radio-control version from Traxxas that's a mite more affordable to play with.

The 1:10 scale replica isn't a cheap toy, but a quality performance-focused RC racer. It's built on the Traxxas 4-Tec 3.0 chassis, which is lengthened and widened from the earlier 2.0 version to suit the Supra's appropriate scale wheelbase. The car sports all-wheel-drive and a top speed of 30 miles per hour. Steering and throttle are fully proportional, and there's a limited-slip diff too, so enthusiasts won't be disappointed with the handling.