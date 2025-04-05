Christian Von Koenigsegg Drives a Toyota GR Yaris and We Love Him for That

Sign up for The Drive Daily Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Hypercar builders—they’re just like us. At least Christian von Koenigsegg might be, because he apparently drives a Toyota Yaris. That’s right! Despite having access to some of the wildest automobiles in the world, he appears to love his three-cylinder hot hatch.

Okay, Koenigsegg is not at all like us, and vice versa. For one, he is the founder and CEO of the record-breaking hypercar company that bears his name. I’ve got IDs and bills that have my name, but that’s kind of it. The Swedish car builder also isn’t the only ultra-fast-car boss to daily something basic compared to what they actually build. Bugatti CEO Mate Rimac takes an E39 BMW M5 to work. Koenigsegg, though, commutes in a tiny Toyota.

In a video shared through his unverified Instagram account, Koenigsegg utters, “Three-cylinder madness in the morning,” before hopping into a GR Yaris for his drive. The Plain Jane Yaris we got in the States was discontinued after the 2020 model year. Of course, the 2021 GR Yaris shows up abroad a year later as the ultimate sporty subcompact forbidden fruit. Sigh.

Koenigsegg’s commuter hot hatch looks like the updated GR Yaris. With the 2024 model year, the GR Yaris power increased from an already punchy 268 horsepower to 280, and its torque jumped from 273 pound-feet to 288. All from a 1.6-liter turbo-three mated to a six-speed manual.

If this is Koenigsegg’s current daily, it wouldn’t be his first suped-up subcompact Toyota. He previously owned a 2021 GR Yaris Circuit Pack that sold for 36,000 Euros in 2022.

The hypercar head honcho’s affinity for fun small cars shouldn’t be a surprise. Koenigsegg is a fan of the MX-5 Miata and famously claimed that if he had one tank of gas left, he’d put it in the Mazda roadster. Miata is always the answer, after all. Well, except when you’re driving a GR Yaris, perhaps.

