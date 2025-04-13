Louisiana Man Puts 1 Million Miles on a Toyota Tundra—for the Second Time

Sign up for The Drive Daily Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Let’s pause our fascination with the Toyota Hilux for a moment (I’m talking to myself here) and show some appreciation for the also-resilient V8 Tundra. Because a Louisiana man recently achieved his second million-mile milestone with one.

For most people, seeing a vehicle’s odometer hit 999,999 would engage all sorts of emotions—astoundment, awe, anxiety. Well, as Pickup Truck + SUV Talk reports, Victor Shepherd crossed that mile marker earlier this week with his 2014 Tundra. But Shepherd’s reaction might’ve been more of a “Again? Already?” exclamation followed by a smile. That’s because the Louisiana native has seen the all-nines before. And, yup, it happened with another Tundra.

There are some pictures of the specific vehicle on that Pickup Talk link, but it’s basically just a regular ol’ 2014 Toyota Tundra SR5 Double Cab.

According to a Toyota press release, Shepherd previously owned a 2007 model while averaging 125,000 miles a year behind the wheel. That Toyota truck was notable before a single mile was driven, though, because it was one of the first to be built at the then-new Toyota manufacturing plant in San Antonio. First-gen Tundra production started in Indiana but was later transferred to Texas, starting with the second generation.

In any case, before the current third-gen Tundra was even a concept vehicle, Shepherd had already driven more than a million miles with his ’07. The achievement took him just nine years. Shepherd’s job as a contract driver frequently kept him on the road, with regular long-haul trips throughout the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic. In anticipation of the million-mile hit, Shepherd purchased a 2014 Tundra as a replacement.

But the mileage achievement didn’t stay under the radar. The news reached corporate, and Toyota offered a deal: a new 2016 Tundra Limited Crew Cab for his 2007 high-mileage hauler. Why? To disassemble and dissect its durability.

The ’07 was practically pristine, save for a few dents and well-worn seats. But the paint and nearly every component were original and fully functional, and the truck was still running on its from-the-factory engine and transmission. And all Shepherd did was routine maintenance and service … over the course of 117 dealership visits.

Now with two Tundras to his name, Shepherd reserved the 2014 truck for work duties and the 2016 model for personal use, said Pickup Truck Talk. Shepherd had actually reached 900,000 miles with the ’14 Tundra on December 28, 2023. But apparently 2024 turned out to be a slow year for business, which curbed the mileage accumulation.

Interestingly, the 2014 Tundra also required more than just routine service. Shepherd told Pickup Truck Talk that both the alternator and transmission needed to be replaced. Makes ya wonder if the wear-and-tear findings and lessons from the ’07 were never applied to current production.

I’m sure Shepherd still gets excited and proud with every mileage achievement. So, what’s next? Another million miles, probably. And, of course, with a Toyota. During the 2016 Tundra handoff, Shepherd said, “These trucks are safe and dependable. I think, if you see a Toyota on the side of the road, it might be a scam because they just don’t break down very often.”

Toyota hasn’t had quite the same luck with its new turbo V6 Tundras, so maybe this story will inspire them to go back to V8s

Got a high-mileage hero yourself? Tell us about it at tips@thedrive.com.