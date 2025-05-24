(Don’t) Back Up: Toyota Recalls Nearly 500K Tundras Due to Faulty Reverse Lights

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Once considered bulletproof, the Toyota Tundra is being recalled again. This time, the issue is that the reverse lights are not operating as intended, leading to poor visibility when the truck is put into reverse during low-light conditions.

Announced this month, roughly 443,444 Tundra and Tundra Hybrid trucks from model years 2022 to 2025 are part of a safety recall. According to the recall report, this is because the reverse light housing on some vehicles has a design defect with regard to an adhesive on the vent patch. In some cases, this flaw can lead to moisture intrusion into the lighting housing.

Over time, that condensation can lead to corrosion, which, in turn, could cause the reverse lamps to malfunction or fail completely. Although a rearview camera is standard on Toyota trucks, the camera (and driver) need a bit more assistance in the lighting department when the truck is backing up.

It’s not nearly as big a deal as the engine issues this truck was having, but it’s a pretty annoying assembly issue affecting a whole lot of vehicles.

As a remedy, Toyota says dealers will replace both reverse light assemblies free of charge. Additionally, the assembly wiring harnesses will also be inspected and either repaired or replaced if corrosion is found to have crept into the wire harness connector.

The affected Tundras were built between May 10, 2021, and March 26, 2025. The hybrids that are part of the recall universe were manufactured between June 30, 2021, and March 20, 2025. Toyota will send owner notification letters at the end of June.

Built in San Antonio, Texas, the third-generation Tundra made its debut with the 2022 model year. Although this is the first recall for the 2025 model, this marks the 11th time the 2022 truck is being given notice. Last year, due to machining debris found in the engine crankshaft, some 100,000 Toyota Tundra trucks and Lexus LX SUVs needed new engines. That recall was specific to the 3.6-liter turbocharged V6. Tundra owners are probably beyond peeved by now.

