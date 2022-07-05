Toyota Recalls Almost 50,000 Tundras For Rear Axle Issue

Toyota is conducting a recall of 2022 model year Tundra and Tundra Hybrid trucks due to problems with the rear axle assembly.

The affected vehicles suffer from axle flange nuts that can become loose over time, and even fall off entirely. If this occurs, the axle shaft subassembly can begin to separate from the axle housing itself.

According to Toyota, driving with a loose or missing flange nut may cause abnormal noises, a differential oil leak, or vibration. The axle shaft may seperate from the housing entirely, negatively affecting the stability and control of the vehicle, and can increase the risk of a crash.

The recall affects 46,176 vehicles of the 2022 Tundra and Tundra Hybrid models, as per NHTSA ID #22V445000. Vehicles are to be returned to a Toyota dealer for inspection and retightening of the axle flange nuts. Any damaged axle-related components will be replaced as necessary.

Vehicles may be held for further repair in the event nuts are found to be missing, or several nuts are found to be very loose.

If nuts are missing or considered too loose, Toyota may hold the vehicle for a more extensive repair. This is likely due to the stud-related issues Toyota found in its investigation.

The issue was first discovered in March 2022. Toyota received reports of a 2022 model year Tundra with missing flange nuts, which led to seperation of the axle shaft subassembly. More field reports began to roll in over time, with missing or partially loosened nuts on the rear axle flange.

Investigation into the issue revealed that the fasteners were being torqued to spec. The root cause was the corresponding studs not being properly pressed into the axle shaft subassemblies. This led to a loss of joint integrity, where the axial force in the joint was reduced and the fasteners began to loosen. Factory procedures were then updated and fastener torques increased to solve the problem moving forward.

It's by no means the biggest recall for the Tundra. 2018 saw 74,000 vehicles recalled for seating issues, though that involved Sequoia SUVs as well. Overall though, Toyota's full-size pickup has fared well in recent years, typically being subject to less recalls than its US-based brethren.

If you've got a 2022 model year Tundra, consider taking a look under the rear end for diff leaks or loose nuts. Then, go ahead and chuck your VIN into the NHTSA recall search tool to verify whether you need to hit up the dealership. Truck safe out there.