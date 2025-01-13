California Wildfires Couldn’t Kill This Tough-as-Nails Toyota Tacoma

In times of terrible tragedy, it can be helpful to find little rays of positivity, even if only to provide some reprieve from the pain. Well, one tough-as-nails Toyota Tacoma gave exactly that to a family in Eaton, California. The devastating wildfires took their home, along with every other home on the block. But this Tacoma not only survived the fire—it also started up and ran without problem on the first try.

In this video from jagrjones on YouTube, you can see the pile of rubble and ash that used to be their house. When the camera pans to the right, you see their second-gen Tacoma still standing. Sure, its plastic fender flare looked a bit melty, and it was covered in ash, but the rest of the truck was fine. The owner gets in and the mighty Toyota fired to life at the first twist of the ignition. It seemingly ran perfectly, with no lumpy idle even while breathing in dirty air.

Toyota trucks from that era are known for being pretty indestructible. We all remember when Top Gear spent an entire episode trying to ruin a Toyota Hilux pickup. And while the Tacoma and Hilux are different models, this Tacoma survived a real-life tragedy, not made-for-TV stunts. How it didn’t burn or melt in the fire could be a matter of luck—maybe the intense flames just happened to miss it. They couldn’t have been far, as the debris of former houses stood only feet away. Not only did the Tacoma not burn to the ground, but even all of its wiring harnesses, plastic connections, and hoses survived the heat without melting, allowing the engine to start right up.

Toyota should give this family a new Tacoma, as no billion-dollar ad campaign could ever come close to vouching for its products like this 28-second iPhone video. It’s done so before, for a woman whose Tundra was burnt while being used as a rescue vehicle in a previous California wildfire in 2018. While this family technically doesn’t need a new truck, they deserve it—especially if they continue to hold onto this warrior.

