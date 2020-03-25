Toyota Tacoma Dismantled in Crash While Fleeing From Sheriff's Deputy

With the wealth of internet-famous speeders we have at our disposal, it should be common knowledge now that running from the police usually doesn't end well. Still, that's not enough to stop wrongdoers from doing wrong and initiating pursuits, oftentimes in the worst of places. This Toyota Tacoma driver in Colorado is only the latest in a long line of criminals bitten by their brazen attempts, though they look to be in worse shape than most.

According to the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office, the Tacoma was spotted by a deputy traveling an estimated 100 mph down Highway 145, about a mile west of Placerville. The road passes through multiple town centers, so triple-digit speeds are essentially a death wish.

After blasting past the on-duty deputy, the male driver allegedly came close to running several vehicles off the road—including the deputy—before crashing violently into the side of a cliff.