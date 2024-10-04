Secret Hoard of Barn Find Corvettes Will Be Auctioned Off This Weekend

If classic Corvettes are your thing, the upcoming “The Bill Slavens Corvette hoard” auction should be on your radar. Not only does it feature 21 different Corvettes, ranging from 1953 to 1991, but it also comes with a great story that will make owning any one of these ‘Vettes even more fun.

According to the auction listing, Bill and Bob were high-school buddies with a shared interest in Corvettes. They scoured the country for various cars and parts, going to shows, swap meets, and auctions acquiring vehicles and accessories. While Bob viewed their adventures as business, selling off what he found, it seems that Bill had other plans. Rather than sell all his Corvettes and their parts, many got stashed away, apparently unbeknownst to Bob. After Bill passed away, Bob discovered Bill’s Corvette collection and now it’s being disbursed to new owners.

The auction is taking place at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Jefferson, Wisconsin tomorrow (October 5, 9:30 a.m. local time) but you can bid online too (just watch out for the 10% online purchase fee). If you don’t feel like taking home an entire car (or taking on an old Corvette project), it looks like there are a few cool pieces of memorabilia in the mix as well. You could even pick up a whole Corvette Split Window rear clip to finish an in-progress restoration or make it into a really cool piece of home decor.

The ’53 Corvette Roadster. VanDerBrink Auctions

Many of the Corvettes were found stashed in different barns, covered in dust, dirt, mattresses, and all sorts of junk. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t special cars. The oldest car in the collection might be the most enticing, a 1953 Corvette Roadster. Since 1953 is the first-ever model year for the Corvette, this Roadster is pretty rare. This one’s particularly interesting as it packs Chevy’s Blue Flame straight-six engine that made more power than the standard sixer. While it doesn’t wear its original color combo—the factory-spec white over red interior was replaced with green over black—I’d argue that it looks better the way it is. It’s in pretty ratty condition, though, and needs complete restoration. But it’d be very much worth the work, as it’s a unique car with only 33,298 miles on the odometer.

Also in Slaven’s collection is a 1963 Corvette Stingray Split Window, one of the most highly coveted cars among Corvette enthusiasts. It also has factory air-conditioning, a rare option for its day. Sadly, it isn’t running, with 95,928 miles on it, so it will be a project for anyone who buys it. However, it should still fetch decent money and its issues won’t put any would-be buyer off, as the ’63 Split Window with factory A/C is just too cool.

’63 Corvette Stingray Split Window. VanDerBrink Auctions

A few of the smaller items that might be a little easier to fit into your own hoard than a full-size car include a few old dealership signs and an old banana-seat bicycle.

Slaven’s collection has Corvettes from every decade between the ’50s and ’90s, so there’s probably something in there for you regardless of which era you love. Since vintage Corvettes have become so expensive at most auctions, these dusty barn-find cars could be a more affordable entry into collecting classic Corvettes. Plus, each one comes with the story of a lifelong friendship and the one helluva surprise.

