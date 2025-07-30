Next-Gen Hyundai Tucson Spied Looking Much Boxier

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Don’t look now, but we’re just about due for a new Hyundai Tucson. It may seem like the new one’s only been around a couple years, but the redesign actually dates to the beginning of the pandemic, putting a 2027 or 2028 redesign right on schedule. And according to our spies, this is it.

There’s still quite a bit of camo on this fifth-generation (chassis code NX5) Tucson prototype, but the broad strokes are pretty clear—and more squared off than the current car’s. This is no surprise, really, as it it’s a clean pivot toward the rugged look Hyundai has been implementing with each of its recent redesigns.

We don’t expect much in the way of excitement from the new Tucson’s engine lineup. It will most likely mirror the existing car’s offerings, with a standard, naturally aspirated four-cylinder anchoring the bottom end of the lineup, and a plug-in hybrid topping the range. With turbocharging falling out of favor in the compact SUV segment, we’re not entirely convinced we’ll see a boosted version without some battery assistance unless Hyundai opts for an efficiency-minded turbo for its entry-level models.

However that shakes out, we shouldn’t have to wait terribly long to find out. We should learn more in the next year or so.

2027 Hyundai Tucson Prototype

