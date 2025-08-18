This Is Our First Glimpse of the 2026 Nissan Pathfinder

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Despite the company’s unsteady financial footing, Nissan’s product development process marches onward. Today, we have some fresh photos of the updated Pathfinder, expected to arrive in time for the 2026 model year with some styling tweaks and a redesigned dashboard. One complaint (rightly) leveled against Nissan’s previous product lineup was that most of it was old and relatively untouched. The Pathfinder is still relatively new, so the fact that it’s already getting some upgrades is heartening.

Since this is a refresh rather than a full redesign, those upgrades will be relatively modest. Both the front and rear bumpers are covered on this prototype, as is the grille (and gas cap, for some reason?). The high-mounted front lighting setup is still visible despite the vinyl dividing the headlight covers.

Out back, the disguise isn’t covering much. We’re banking on this covering up a material change rather than an all-new shape, given the identical position of the rear reflectors. Somehow, the camo makes the Pathfinder’s rear end look even more Explorer-like—a happy coincidence for the Nissan test engineers hoping to keep its identity under wraps (sorry).

Unfortunately, our spies were not able to capture any shots of the new interior, so we’ll have to wait to find out what exactly Nissan has in store on that front.

Got a tip? Let us know at tips@thedrive.com.