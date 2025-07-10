Believe it or Not, this Is the New Mazda CX-5

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

No need to check your calendar. This is neither a drill nor a an attempt at humor. The car you see above is the redesigned—not updated, not refreshed—2026 Mazda CX-5. Evidently, the compact crossover’s design brief read something along the lines of “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” because you’d be forgiven for mistaking the new CX-5 for the model it replaces.

That’s no bad thing; the CX-5’s looks have always been a strength. If you look closely, you’ll spot the subtle differences, which are most pronounced on its sides and rear. The new CX-5 leans more toward the CX-50‘s more upright, slab-sided character, losing the swoopy falling beltline that defined the old CX-5’s flanks. The slightly more-upright nose gives a very subtle whiff of Nissan Rogue, but it’s not objectionable.

The rear gets some love too. The protrusion at the tail lights comes to a sharper point beneath the rear glass (a tad Escape-like, to our eyes) and allows the raked rear greenhouse look to remain without compromising rear headroom too much. And while you can’t tell from looking at it, the whole car is 4.5 inches longer, with 3.0″ of that coming between the wheels. The additional wheelbase should pay dividends in back-seat legroom.

2025 Mazda CX-5 2026 Mazda CX-5

Inside, the redesign was far more comprehensive—and not necessarily all for the better. Admittedly, while the old CX-5’s exterior aged more than gracefully, its interior seemed to be constrained by decade-old design limitations. The new dash is sleek and minimalist to a fault. Bye-bye, physical controls. Both the audio and climate control interfaces now appear to reside in the infotainment stack. The only remaining tactile controls are the actual gear selector and the parking brake toggle.

That’s right… Good-bye, dial. Hello, touchscreen. The new 15.6-inch unit houses all of those functions, boasting what Mazda calls “smartphone-like usability” thanks to its new Google Built-in operating system. This is a pretty serious about-face for Mazda, which even went out of its way to make its rotary-dial interface work with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

If there’s any good news on this front, it appears that there will be some dedicated controls on the CX-5’s steering wheel. But it’s hard to tell from these early photos whether they’re full-blown physical buttons, or simply haptic controls with printed functions.

At launch, the 2026 CX-5 will offer only the 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (187 horsepower/185 pound-feet of torque) paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. A hybrid version based on the company’s new “SkyActiv-Z” architecture will follow, though it won’t arrive until 2027.

You can browse Mazda’s modest gallery below; the real thing will hit dealerships in early 2026.