Mazda MX-5 12R Unveiled in Tokyo as Most Powerful Factory Miata Ever

The fourth-generation Miata is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2025, and yet Mazda still isn’t out of ideas for the roadster. The brand attended the Tokyo Auto Salon to show a racing-inspired, limited-edition trim called 12R that stands proud as the most powerful factory-built production Miata ever.

Mazda Spirit Racing, the Japanese company’s racing division, played a significant role in developing the 12R by leveraging the lessons learned in the Super Endurance series. Designed for both street and track use, the model gets a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 197 horsepower. For context, the regular model’s 2.0-liter four develops 181 horsepower. And while that’s not a huge increase—you’ll get a hell of a lot more power by bolting a Flyin’ Miata turbo kit (or a V8) to your ND—it should be noticeable in a driver-focused car that tips the scale at about 2,500 pounds.

Details about the changes made to the 12R remain a little vague, but it doesn’t sound like Mazda merely tweaked the ECU and called it a good job well done. The brand mentioned several trim-specific parts including the cams, cylinder heads, pistons, and exhaust manifold.

The only transmission available is a six-speed manual. The 12R also gets Brembo brake calipers, bigger rotors, and height-adjustable dampers.

Luckily, “racing-inspired” doesn’t mean the 12R looks like it belongs on the set of a Fast and Furious movie. It’s actually pretty subtle. Finished in Aero Gray, it wears a new body kit that includes a front splitter, side skirts, and a rear spoiler, and it rides on forged RAYS wheels. It’s only offered with a soft top, presumably because the hardtop-equipped RF is a little heavier, and it gets a handful of red accents that add a touch of color.

Interior pictures aren’t available yet, though we’re told the cabin features bucket seats and Alcantara upholstery. Here again, nothing suggests that this is a stripped-out track car that doesn’t have air conditioning or a radio. Remember: it needs to be comfortable to drive on the road.

Now, for the bad news: Mazda will cap production of the Miata 12R at 200 units, and the model will exclusively be sold in Japan. That means that you’ll need to patiently wait until 2050 if you want to legally drive one in the United States. The 12R is a step in the right direction, however.

One detail that stands out from Mazda’s presentation at the Tokyo Auto Salon is its goal for the 12R. The brand explained that it “aims to make motorsports more accessible and enjoyable for everyone.” Hot on the heels of CES, where the aim is to make driving (and cars in general) as artificial as possible, Mazda’s mission statement is music to my ears. I’m genuinely excited to see what the brand has in store for the Miata.

Got tips? Send ’em to tips@thedrive.com