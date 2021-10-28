New Mazda MX-5 990S Weighs About the Same as an Original NA Miata

The Mazda MX-5 Miata is a legendary sports car, known for its agility and fun-to-drive attitude. It may not have the most power in the world, but it makes up for it with razor-sharp handling and a relatively minuscule curb weight.

Now, though, Mazda engineers have decided that the lightest Miata, the 1.5-liter version sold outside the United States, just isn't light enough. The Japanese automaker has just released the 990S version of the car and as the name suggests, it weighs just 990 kilograms—or 2,183 pounds. For reference, the lightest original Miata from 1989 weighed only 2,116 pounds, about 67 pounds lighter than the 990S. Other NA Miata trims were even slightly heavier, according to period-issued brochures for the car.

The standard 1.5-liter Miata in a market like Australia weighs 2,345 pounds, or 162 pounds heavier than the 990S. The Mazda team cut the difference a few ways; on the unsprung side, the car gets new wheels from Rays, which save around seven pounds overall. New and improved brakes from Brembo also shave a few ounces off each corner for a total loss of around a pound and a half. On top of the new re-tuned suspension is where the magic really happens, though. The bulk of the weight was saved by shedding sound deadening, going with a thinner hood, and losing the infotainment screen in favor of a more basic analog unit from the Mazda 2.