2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata Adds Torque Vectoring for Tidier Corners

The 2022 MX-5 picks up what Mazda calls Kinematic Posture Control, which drags the brake on the inner rear wheel during high-G cornering. This is said to cut body roll and make the Miata's steering response more linear. It's the kind of tech that used to be exclusive to supercars, and it'll surely only make the already agile Mazda a more potent track weapon in the hands of a good driver.

Despite what you may have read , the Mazda MX-5 Miata isn't going away in 2022. Rather the contrary; it's continuing on better than ever with new color choices, and best of all, a brake-based torque vectoring system that enhances its already acclaimed handling.

Beyond that, the 2022 MX-5 is mechanically no different, with the same 2019-onward 2.0-liter four-banger that produces 181 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque. These are sent rearward through a six-speed manual or automatic transmission, the latter of which is less available than on 2021 models. For 2022, the auto is locked to the top Grand Touring trim, making the base and mid-level Sport and Club manual-only. All three are available in a new shade of paint, Platinum Quartz Metallic, while the Grand Touring gains a new seating option, Terracotta Nappa leather, for $300.

As the 2022 Mazda MX-5 is more technologically sophisticated than before, it carries a higher price accordingly, though not one significantly so. It starts at $28,315 delivered, as opposed to the (still marvelous) 2021, which ran $27,825—it's $490 dearer. 2022 MX-5s will hit dealers this winter, where they will surely make Mazda salespeople wish they could sell as many of that other Mazda MX.

