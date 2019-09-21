Global Mazda MX-5 Cup Closes 2019 Season With Nail-Biting Races at Laguna Seca

The Battery Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup turned its final lap of the 2019 racing season at the famous Weathertech Raceway at Laguna Seca Saturday evening. After six drivers went into the final round with a mathematical chance at clinching the championship, it was Bryan Ortiz of Puerto Rico who walked away with shiny new hardware and a $200,000 scholarship to further advance his racing career.

Separated by nothing more than a handful of hours, the season finale doubleheader saw a field of hungry racers hit the 2.23-mile track twice in the same day to wrap up a hard-fought season. At the front of the pack was last year's rookie of the year Sellin Rollan and championship contender Ortiz, who were only separated by 11 points before the first of two green flags dropped. Unfortunately for Rollan, a mechanical failure took him out of the race and also championship contention within the first few laps of the initial race. However, not all hope was lost, as Ortiz couldn't come to terms with his machine and languised mid-field for most of the race. After 40 minutes of white-knuckle racing, it was Robert Stout who walked away with the win.