This Bizarre Miata Is Not a Snowplow

Dirt tracks are known for tiny sprint cars with huge wings, but what about other forms of loose-surface racing? Why not rallycross? Peter Dozeman owned a business building dirt track and circle track cars and applied that to the most eye-catching SCCA rallycross Mazda Miata build I've ever seen. In case you haven't noticed, there are wings. The wings are big.

And yes, they're functional. "I like the modified class because there are very few rules," Dozeman told The Drive. "And I read the rule book." There's are only 11 rules for the modified rear-wheel-drive class, and that eleventh rule was added to clarify (and allow) something Dozeman did with the Miata in a previous year. "Aerodynamics are not restricted," Dozeman continued. "It's wide open. You can do whatever you want."

Peter Dozeman

The Miata's first race in its current spec was in last weekend's SCCA Rallycross Nationals, where Dozeman took second in the modified rear-wheel-drive class and his codriver Brianne Corn took the class win. Dozeman had been racing the Miata for four years and working with Corn on the car for a while now. "It's dependable and very simple to work on," he said of the car. This wasn't the Miata's first run at SCCA Nationals, either, although it was the first time the car itself may have gotten more attention than its Nationals win. It was Corn who ultimately had the hook-up on the wings. Dozeman ordered aero from England that wasn't going to make it in time for Nationals, but he remembered Corn's old A-Mod-class autocross racer that had plenty of aero. Dr. Bob Woods at the University of Texas at Arlington had made the A-Mod car's wings, so that's who the duo roped in to finish out the Miata's aero. Dr. Woods heads up the Formula SAE program there, and students helped design and prototype the Miata's wings. They couldn't test them out in a wind tunnel, but they did have access to computational fluid dynamics programs that could simulate how the wings would work in real life to test out different tweaks.

Peter Dozeman