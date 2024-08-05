Mazda Quietly Ditched Key Fob Remote Start for Subscription App

Some Mazda owners are reporting an unwelcome change now that the automaker has removed remote start from the key fob of models like the CX-90. Instead, it’s on the Mazda Connected Services app along with a handful of other features. Importantly, this isn’t just frustrating because the physical button is gone—it’s locked behind a monthly subscription despite owners previously having free app access for years.

Mazda CX-90 and Mazda3 owners have taken to Reddit to say they’re being charged $10 per month for functions that include remote start/stop, remote climate control, and remote vehicle status. Now, it’s important to note that Mazda had given buyers of new vehicles a three-year subscription to Mazda Connected Services. There are even owner accounts saying Mazda extended the trial period beyond three years at no extra charge. But some owners have been notified of their trials suddenly ending soon, much to their dismay.

On the face of it, that sounds like Mazda was being generous and has simply reached a point where it’s no longer viable to extend these subscriptions past the agreed-upon time period of three years.

But if you consider the fact that quietly removing the feature from key fobs, where remote start/stop formerly lived on a button that worked over the lifetime of a car (or longer than three years, at least) then the carmaker’s generosity is called into question. More than anything, this is a brutal reminder that anytime a feature migrates onto a phone app, it’s much more easily and likely to be turned into a subscription.

These subscriptions are nothing new. Mazda is just the latest to join the club as carmakers vacillate between putting features behind paywalls and subscription models. Some buyers are more resistant to these, leading to automakers leaving certain features alone—like BMW does now with heated seats after major owner backlash.

It looks like Mazda is testing the tolerance of its buyers towards subscriptions, but many are unhappy with the move and are expressing their plans to not buy Mazdas again on forums. We’ve reached out to Mazda for comment and will update this story if it replies.

