2025 Nissan Frontier Refreshed With Long Bed Trims, 7,150-LB Tow Rating

Despite the current generation Nissan Frontier only being two years old, its roots stretch back far. The midsize truck retains the formula that made pickups the preferred workhorse of America: a boxed ladder frame, a leaf-spring rear suspension, and a cylinder count greater than four. For 2025, the Frontier adds to that repertoire by making its six-foot bed optional across nearly all Crew Cab models and kicking up its maximum towing capacity.

The long bed for the Crew Cab was formerly available on the SV trim only, but customers will now be able to equip it on the Pro-4X and SL as well. All Frontier King Cabs already used the six-foot bed, so this update basically expands its availability across most of the range. The truck will remain powered by the same 3.8-liter V6 engine, making 310 horsepower and 281 lb-ft of torque.

That V6 is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission, and all models get an active brake limited-slip differential. The off-road-focused Pro-4X gets an upgraded e-locking differential, plus Bilstein suspension components, and beefier fenders for an aggressive look.

Nissan

Elsewhere, the new Frontier largely stays the same, but 2025 brings a new 17-inch wheel design on certain trucks, a new tailgate on the Pro-X and Pro-4X, a redesigned dashboard, and a new Afterburner Orange color.

Nissan trucks are hardly known for luxury, but the automaker is adding a few refinements based on feedback from buyers, including a steering wheel with telescoping adjustment that’s now standard on all models, as well as four-way power seats for front passengers on SL, Pro-X, and Pro-4X grades.

Nissan

Frontier SV and higher trims take that further with a six-way power seat for drivers that includes lumbar adjustment, plus a larger 12.3-inch center touchscreen. Wireless Android Auto joins wireless Apple CarPlay in the cabin to cover most owners—unless, of course, they’re rocking an old Nokia or something. And every Frontier now packs a standard sliding rear window.

The pickup’s tow rating is greater for 2025, with a maximum capacity of 7,150 pounds. That’s the highest figure available and won’t apply to all builds. But Nissan says that all 2025 Frontiers benefit from a 500-pound boost to their respective tow ratings compared to last year.

The 2025 Nissan Frontier will make it to dealers later this summer, and pricing will be revealed as we near the truck’s sale date. For reference, the Frontier currently starts at $32,020 in the U.S., including shipping.

Nissan

