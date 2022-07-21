2023 Ford F-150 Tremor Will Finally Get 5.0L V8: Order Guide

The Ram 1500 Rebel, Chevy Silverado Trail Boss, and Ford F-150 Tremor all play in the same off-road truck segment. They occupy a space that's kind of the sweet spot between an ordinary 4x4 and something wilder like, say, a Raptor. The thing is, while the Ram and Chevy have always been available with roaring V8s, the Ford could only be bought with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6. If this supposedly leaked order guide proves accurate, however, the F-150 Tremor is getting a V8 for 2023.

Updated at 10 a.m. ET on 07/22/2022: A Ford spokesperson confirmed to The Drive that the V8 is now standard equipment on the F-150 Tremor.

Along with pricing info for the upcoming F-150 Raptor and Raptor R, the news was first posted on F150Gen14.com. A PDF showing the order doc in its entirety lists the 5.0-liter as standard equipment for the Tremor, bumping the 3.5-liter EcoBoost out of that slot and into optional equipment territory. That's the only other one to pick from, too, as the 3.5-liter PowerBoost hybrid apparently still won't be available with its stellar 7.2kW Pro Power Onboard system.

This ought to be welcomed by everyone who lamented the lack of such a power plant when the half-ton Tremor launched in 2021. It's not like I could blame you if you felt that way; I did, too, and I even wrote a blog about it. Even with the EcoBoost's higher torque numbers—500 pound-feet compared to the Coyote V8's 410—the character is just different. Plus, the V8 still makes 400 hp, and there are plenty of aftermarket power adders if you really want to make up the deficit.

Regardless of which engine you pick, the F-150 Tremor rocks locking front and rear differentials, trim-specific shocks, and a 3.73 rear axle. The existing truck can tow 10,900 pounds with help from the EcoBoost, though it's unclear what its listed max will be with the V8. It's available exclusively as a crew cab, short bed with the 12-inch infotainment display, and it also sports a digital 12-inch driver information screen.

If you'd rather have your off-road truck without all the interior amenities, there's also the XL-based F-150 Rattler.