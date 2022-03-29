If you've been driving pickups for 30 years or more, or consider yourself akin to those who have, you might not be a fan of gadgetry. Trucks are more complex (and comfortable) than they've ever been before, and while I doubt anyone would rather have a stiff ride than a plush one, there are plenty who could do without active suspension and the like. That's the kind of person Ford had in mind when developing the new F-150 Rattler.

It's a barebones, XL-based truck that does without gizmos while still offering upgrades like off-road shocks, a dual exhaust, and a locking rear differential. Sure, the diff locks electronically, but that's okay—it's not like we're still in the age of manual locking front hubs. (But how cool would that be?) Nevertheless, it takes the essentials from Ford's FX4 package and applies them to a simpler formula.