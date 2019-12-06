2020 Roush F-150 Is a Luxurious Off-Road Kit for $13,750 

Ford F-150 customers looking for a more rugged, stylish, and exclusive truck are in luck because available to order at select Ford dealerships right freakin' now is the 2020 Roush F-150. The $13,750 appearance and equipment package by Roush Performance features a new grille, front bumper cover, and fender flares. If that stuff wasn't enough to visually set the modified F-150 apart, it also gets the obligatory Roush badges, body graphics, and Roush logo puddle lights that illuminate the ground beneath you when its doors are ajar.

The Ford truck's enhancements go beyond cosmetics. All-new 20-inch matte black wheels and 33-inch General Grabber all-terrain tires are attached to Roush/Fox 2.0 coilovers for greater travel and tire clearance. A dual-exit catback performance exhaust system is also standard.