The 2023 Nissan Titan Pickup Just Got $890 More Expensive

The 2023 Nissan Titan will be almost a grand more expensive than its 2022 counterpart. Nissan announced official pricing on Wednesday for the full-size Titan pickup truck, which now starts at $41,495 for a base S King Cab 4x2 including destination. That's up from 2022's model by precisely $890, or about 2 percent. And given the inflation this country has experienced over the past little while, that price bump actually feels more than reasonable.

Actual product changes for the 2023 Titan are minor. A new Midnight Edition package is now available for the Crew Cab SV and adds black trim inside and out as well as black 20-inch wheels. Pro-4X and Platinum Reserve trim Titans now feature wireless Apple CarPlay. No more pesky white wires for the iPhone-using Pro-4X and Platinum Titan drivers, no sir.

Here's the full 2023 Titan price list if you're curious. (All prices reflect the $1,795 for destination and handling.)

Titan S King Cab 4x2 - $41,495

Titan SV King Cab 4x2 - $46,875

Titan S King Cab 4x4 - $44,785

Titan SV King Cab 4x4 - $50,165

Titan S Crew Cab 4x2 - $43,285

Titan SV Crew Cab 4x2 - $46,795

Titan Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4x2 - $60,465

Titan S Crew Cab 4x4 - $46,475

Titan SV Crew Cab 4x4 - $49,985

Titan Pro-4X Crew Cab 4x4 - $54,605

Titan Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4x4 - $63,775

Titan XD S Crew Cab 4x4 - $49,135

Titan XD SV Crew Cab 4x4 - $52,955

Titan XD Pro-4X Crew Cab 4x4 - $58,915

Titan XD Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4x4 - $66,865

As it was before, all versions of the Nissan Titan—including the longer XD—are powered by a 5.6-liter V8 making 400 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque hooked up to a Jatco nine-speed automatic transmission.