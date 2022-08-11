The 2023 Nissan Titan Pickup Just Got $890 More Expensive
The 2023 Nissan Titan S King Cab 4×2 now starts at $41,495, up from 2022’s $40,605.
The 2023 Nissan Titan will be almost a grand more expensive than its 2022 counterpart. Nissan announced official pricing on Wednesday for the full-size Titan pickup truck, which now starts at $41,495 for a base S King Cab 4x2 including destination. That's up from 2022's model by precisely $890, or about 2 percent. And given the inflation this country has experienced over the past little while, that price bump actually feels more than reasonable.
Actual product changes for the 2023 Titan are minor. A new Midnight Edition package is now available for the Crew Cab SV and adds black trim inside and out as well as black 20-inch wheels. Pro-4X and Platinum Reserve trim Titans now feature wireless Apple CarPlay. No more pesky white wires for the iPhone-using Pro-4X and Platinum Titan drivers, no sir.
Here's the full 2023 Titan price list if you're curious. (All prices reflect the $1,795 for destination and handling.)
- Titan S King Cab 4x2 - $41,495
- Titan SV King Cab 4x2 - $46,875
- Titan S King Cab 4x4 - $44,785
- Titan SV King Cab 4x4 - $50,165
- Titan S Crew Cab 4x2 - $43,285
- Titan SV Crew Cab 4x2 - $46,795
- Titan Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4x2 - $60,465
- Titan S Crew Cab 4x4 - $46,475
- Titan SV Crew Cab 4x4 - $49,985
- Titan Pro-4X Crew Cab 4x4 - $54,605
- Titan Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4x4 - $63,775
- Titan XD S Crew Cab 4x4 - $49,135
- Titan XD SV Crew Cab 4x4 - $52,955
- Titan XD Pro-4X Crew Cab 4x4 - $58,915
- Titan XD Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4x4 - $66,865
As it was before, all versions of the Nissan Titan—including the longer XD—are powered by a 5.6-liter V8 making 400 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque hooked up to a Jatco nine-speed automatic transmission.
Back in June, rumors claimed that Nissan is planning on axing the Titan. Not all that surprising, given its sliding sales and inability to compete in the United States with the Toyota Tundra, let alone the Big Detroit Three that are the Ford F-150, Chevy Silverado, and Ram 1500. The model was discontinued in Canada after the 2021 model year due to poor sales.
Got a tip or question for the author about the Titan? You can reach him here: chris.tsui@thedrive.com
