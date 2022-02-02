Double-Dually, Twin-Turbo Chevy Silverado Is the Final Street Truck Boss

The idea that the street truck scene is a shadow of its former self is incomprehensible to me. Off-road trucks are a ball, sure, but they're less than comfortable on an everyday basis. It's past time for a street truck renaissance; it just needs a hero to lead the way. And that hero might finally be here, listed for sale by Gateway Classic Cars. It's a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado with double dually rear axles and a twin-turbo, big-block V8 making way over 1,000 horsepower.

This truck started out as a dedicated Bonneville car hauler for performance intake manufacturer Spectre. At some point, though, it became a canvas for the wildest ideas that someone who's probably fun to drink with could throw at it. It got a front-end swap from a Cadillac Escalade, an interior loaded with leather and Kenwood audio, all its suspension replaced by airbags, 22-inch Brentz wheels, and of course, a big-block V8.