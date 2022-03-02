2022 Nissan Pathfinder Review: Finally Competitive Again Thanks to Improved Everything

This isn't a race car, though. And it certainly isn't the first thing I'd pick to take off-roading on a rocky trail. Instead, the new Pathfinder enjoys greener pastures.
But seeing as the test car came in the Platinum 4WD trim, I couldn't just pass up the opportunity to put those extra two drive wheels to the test. So I decided to take advantage of Pennsylvania's wintery landscape and see how it would tackle a more tame scenario. To my surprise, it actually handled both uneven terrain and snow-covered landscape quite well. I had to drive the Pathfinder over snow-covered and icy terrain to snap the photos you see above, which it was able to do without a problem in its Snow Mode, which yes, actually does something. Nissan says that switching to Snow Mode increases steering weight, locks 4WD from a standstill, and uses a higher gear ratio and less-sensitive throttle to control wheel spin. I'm happy to say that it worked quite well, so perhaps a little bit of the original Pathfinder's ancestral spirit still lives on.
Let's be real—if you're picking up a Pathfinder, most of your time is probably going to be typical daily driving stuff like commuting to the office, going to the grocery store, and maybe picking up the kids after school. And for that, you want to be comfortable. Nissan has massaged some magic into the SUV in order to smooth out all of its rough edges and make the driving experience rather enjoyable. For example, the Pathfinder's revised suspension is really good at soaking up bumps and road noise is essentially non-existent (especially when bumping the Bose sound system). Around-town steering is also light with just a little bit of heft introduced when taking long, sweeping turns, which the Nissan actually does quite well at speed with very minimal body roll. If I had to sum up the Pathfinder's overall normal driving experience in one word, it would simply be "neutral," but don't you dare confuse that will "dull."
The Highs and Lows
The Pathfinder is extremely roomy, and it makes great use out of the space that it has. The front cabin feels rather premium, especially with all of the modern appointments and screen real estate. The second row has more than enough room for two adults, and the hip dual-seat configuration makes it feel even more upscale than the option of a center bench, which you actually have to equip in the Platinum trim (versus being offered as standard in the SL and below). But the best compliment I can give the Pathfinder is just how easy Nissan made accessing the third-row via a single button press. I recently drove the Kia Carnival as well, and while I admire the minivan's luxury captain's chairs, the Pathfinder—a three-row SUV—made it way easier to climb into the third row than the dedicated people-hauler.
Folding down all the seats also gives an impressive amount of hauling room. I was able to fit three locking cabinets in the back of the Pathfinder with no problem, and I could pop open the tailgate with a quick kick under the rear bumper. And if you still need a little bit of extra dry storage, there's a rugged bin hiding under the rear carpet... just remember that before putting the heavy stuff on top.
Most of the gripes that I had with the Pathfinder were actually technology-based. For example, the infotainment system is brand new and already feels like it has an outdated user interface—which isn't really a problem if you're an avid Apple CarPlay or Android Auto user, but still rather disappointing to see in 2022. The parking sensors were overzealous, wireless charging was hit-or-miss, and activation of the lane-keeping system was inconsistent (but it did work well and center appropriately when it was active). For some reason, the Pathfinder seemed committed to giving me a heart attack whenever I used the auto brake hold: it inched forward ever so subtly multiple times when the hold was active and I wasn't touching any pedals or the steering wheel. It's a very slight bump in movement but is certainly enough to wake you up when you're not expecting to move.
Interior fit and finish is where the Pathfinder starts to fall short. This is most notable when you accidentally press on the wrong piece of trim with your finger or lean against the wrong panel with your leg and you start to hear all of the creaks and rattles hiding in the plastic. If you're feeling dismissive about this criticism, I'll say that it's not like these noises will just vanish after 70,000 miles. Here's a quick squeak test to show you exactly what I'm talking about.