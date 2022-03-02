2022 Nissan Pathfinder Review: Finally Competitive Again Thanks to Improved Everything

This isn't a race car, though. And it certainly isn't the first thing I'd pick to take off-roading on a rocky trail. Instead, the new Pathfinder enjoys greener pastures.

But seeing as the test car came in the Platinum 4WD trim, I couldn't just pass up the opportunity to put those extra two drive wheels to the test. So I decided to take advantage of Pennsylvania's wintery landscape and see how it would tackle a more tame scenario. To my surprise, it actually handled both uneven terrain and snow-covered landscape quite well. I had to drive the Pathfinder over snow-covered and icy terrain to snap the photos you see above, which it was able to do without a problem in its Snow Mode, which yes, actually does something. Nissan says that switching to Snow Mode increases steering weight, locks 4WD from a standstill, and uses a higher gear ratio and less-sensitive throttle to control wheel spin. I'm happy to say that it worked quite well, so perhaps a little bit of the original Pathfinder's ancestral spirit still lives on.

Let's be real—if you're picking up a Pathfinder, most of your time is probably going to be typical daily driving stuff like commuting to the office, going to the grocery store, and maybe picking up the kids after school. And for that, you want to be comfortable. Nissan has massaged some magic into the SUV in order to smooth out all of its rough edges and make the driving experience rather enjoyable. For example, the Pathfinder's revised suspension is really good at soaking up bumps and road noise is essentially non-existent (especially when bumping the Bose sound system). Around-town steering is also light with just a little bit of heft introduced when taking long, sweeping turns, which the Nissan actually does quite well at speed with very minimal body roll. If I had to sum up the Pathfinder's overall normal driving experience in one word, it would simply be "neutral," but don't you dare confuse that will "dull."

The Highs and Lows

The Pathfinder is extremely roomy, and it makes great use out of the space that it has. The front cabin feels rather premium, especially with all of the modern appointments and screen real estate. The second row has more than enough room for two adults, and the hip dual-seat configuration makes it feel even more upscale than the option of a center bench, which you actually have to equip in the Platinum trim (versus being offered as standard in the SL and below). But the best compliment I can give the Pathfinder is just how easy Nissan made accessing the third-row via a single button press. I recently drove the Kia Carnival as well, and while I admire the minivan's luxury captain's chairs, the Pathfinder—a three-row SUV—made it way easier to climb into the third row than the dedicated people-hauler.