2022 Kia Carnival Review: A Minivan Made for Last-Minute 1,000-Mile Road Trips

As the only person driving the Carnival, I saw my odds of enjoying these seats to be slim, and that brings me to another point.

Minivans are great if you have kids, right? Forgive me for being ignorant of the lives of modern children, but my hypothetical child (I do not have children) is clearly not worthy of the Kia's middle-row seats. Listen, I love the kid, but my son, if I had a son, would fold out the seat, make a castle out of french fries on it—a great castle, I love your castle, son—and then fold it back up again. When the ventilation comes on, the car will go from smelling like a gymnasium to a gymnasium with an attached McDonald's—sort of like how Taco Bell and KFC are occasionally in the same building. Same basic concept, just a little more diverse.

My point is: Who are the second-row ultra-luxury seats really for? They were great for everyone I had back there, but they were all adults. Unless you haul your friends around 600 miles every weekend, or you have Victorian children who are simply miniature adults, this thing isn't great for the classic minivan use case—which is doing a lot of short- to medium-length commuting. Besides that, kids are dirty and messy and don't care about first-class airline seats.



Maybe the Kia would be an awesome rental car, but "awesome rental car" is about the worst praise you can level at any vehicle, and the Carnival is better than that. The captain's chairs were amazing, but I'm just curious about the sort of regular, non-commercial consumer who would check the luxury lounge seat box. A regular second row without these ultra-plush thrones is available, to be clear, but that doesn't make me stop questioning who these seats are for to begin with.

Clearly, however, most of my time was bound to be spent in the driver's seat.

For the Driver

Kia's usual suite of driver aids worked acceptably well, although not as good as I remember on the K5 GT. That being said, they're above average for the industry, better than what Toyota has to offer, certainly. The lane-following does indeed follow the lane quite well, the lane-keep buzzes to make sure you stay attentive, and the radar cruise control follows targets with ease.