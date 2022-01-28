2021 Aston Martin DBX Review: Classic Luxury in a Modern SUV, for Better and for Worse

The Bentley Bentayga is arguably the DBX's closest rival from a price and performance perspective, but it shares its underpinnings with the Lamborghini Urus, Audi Q8, Audi Q7 , and Porsche Cayenne. That makes all of those cars less special. This Aston is its own machine. Not only that, but it looks better than the Urus, can own up to more brand snobbery than the Audis and the Porsche can, and is more performance-focused than the Bentayga or the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. The reason why people buy Aston Martin's sports cars is the same as why someone would consider a DBX.

Even without launch control or a faster transmission, though, the highs just can't be ignored. As a tool for pure driving, the DBX excels. The ride is unbelievable, and the drivetrain, although a bit fiddly, is great in regular commuting, providing far more than adequate power which makes passing, merging, or just plain ripping down the freeway extremely easy. Also, the fact that the DBX rides on an exclusive platform—meaning that it doesn't share one with nearly half a dozen other cars—makes it even more special.

Just the same, the performance is there, however, the drivetrain fluctuates between being very impressive and just sort of existing. In certain situations, it's mind-bendingly fast, but sometimes the torque doesn't come in as hard, and the transmission can't shift smoothly or quickly enough to take advantage of what's there. There is also no launch control, something that would make this car seem more like a real hardcore Aston as compared to just a truck the company makes to keep up with the rest of the industry. Other Astons have it, and this car has AWD and over 500 hp. It feels powerful and angry enough to justify it.

It can also be specced up with enough details and doodads that make the Monroney read like the amenities of a five-star hotel. I would have to drive a base model DBX to really get an idea of what difference $39,200 worth of options makes—base DBXs start at $179,986 and the test car came out to $219,186—but a lot of the stuff is appreciable. Yes, AM is charging $1,600 for additions like blacked-out exterior badging and another $1,600 for grey brake calipers—however, all this is just a drop in the bucket for a prospective buyer. These options may be pricey, but there are also seemingly millions of them. Exterior colors number in the dozens, as do the interior upholstery choices. Paying north of $200k for a DBX means you're getting more or less exactly what you want—which is exactly the point of buying a luxury car: personalization and customization.

Verdict

The DBX is a good car and a great luxury SUV. And it's not just any luxury SUV—of which there are many—it's also worthy of the Aston Martin name. "Aston Martin" evokes images of beautiful design and thoughtful refinement. And here, between the excellent chassis, great exterior design, and forged-solid interior, the DBX is a super SUV. Starting it up, the engine spins into life with utter smoothness. The V8's exhaust fires out the back, but from the inside, it's calm, cool, quiet, and comfortable. This car strikes a unique balance, and when it comes time for its second generation to be released, I'm sure it's gonna be even more impressive.

So, yes. The DBX is a good car and a great luxury SUV... for now. Because of its sheer assembly quality, performance, and aesthetics, it's worth its base price. But to extend further up the value chain, it really needs a tech update. The DBX is good to drive, but is it good enough to justify leaving out advanced driver aids like lane-follow assist? I don't know. But I do know, however, that as time goes on, more and more automakers will offer these features. And if Aston doesn't step it up, it might get left behind by buyers who will begin to expect them.

At the end of the day, an Aston should be a comfortable grand-tourer, and aids that reduce the burden of driving in mundane situations are a luxury. I like the embroidered headrests—I love the embroidered headrests, but whatever AM's version of Super Cruise is, I want that, too.