2021 Nissan Armada Platinum 4WD Review: A Solid SUV With Too Many Tech Bugs

A Gallant Galleon

The 2021 Armada's most obvious change is its new exterior, with reworked front and rear ends. Of these, the former is the fresher, with the same notched headlights seen on the new Pathfinder, and no more grille resembling the nasty Titan from the aughts.

Out back, the linked, inverted trapezoidal LED taillights with an embedded reverse light slightly echo the 2014-onward Dodge Durango to me, while the side profile is older still; it's recognizably the same as a its cousin the 2011 Infiniti QX, with busy 22-inch alloy wheels that wouldn't look completely out of place thereon. The result, though, is far greater than the sum of its parts, and the renewed Armada looks imposing without being brash like the pre-facelift model.

Even more to my taste is the simplified interior design, where Nissan's renaissance is on full display—it's clear the automaker is trying to move past the bargain-basement image that dogged it for so long. Here, the Armada Platinum stands out from rivals by having its own distinct dashboard layout, contrasting the Ford Expedition King Ranch and GMC Yukon SLT whose interior kit still resembles those of much cheaper pickup trucks.

The only place the design falters is the door cards, where the decision to go with gathered leather and purposeful wrinkles just make it look like the supplier was working with too much material. Otherwise, though, Nissan's tidy approach puts the spotlight on its strong material choice, finish, and build quality, none of which it falters on. I'd go as far as calling this Nissan's interior elegant.