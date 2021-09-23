2021 Nissan Armada Platinum 4WD Review: A Solid SUV With Too Many Tech Bugs

Displacement and Tonnage
There's still an argument to be made for the Armada as a utility vehicle though, as while not the biggest it's still big, and with an 8,500-pound standard tow rating, it out-tows all Yukons and the base Expedition. The Ford can beat the Armada's overall capacity with its optional tow package, but base Expeditions are only five-seaters, and a three-row model with the tow package comes in $6,150 above the $50,395 base Armada S.
Admittedly, though, said Ford includes a trailer brake controller and sway control, and while the former is available on the still-cheaper Armada SV at $54,395, the latter is locked to the $58,205 Armada SL. Ford's SUV also produces more torque, and has a 10-speed automatic rather than the Nissan's seven-speed, so it returns better gas mileage. Its turbo V6 doesn't produce the same rumble as the Armada's 5.6-liter V8, though, which remains a selling point to some as downsized engines take over trucks.
Driving dynamics count for something too, as the Armada's four-wheel independent suspension with twin-tube shocks hefted the three-ton SUV down Oregon's winding, narrow forest highways without a hint of unease. Foregoing solid axles does slightly compromise off-road performance, though, as while more capable than every Yukon below the AT4, with superior ground clearance and approach, break-over, and departure angles, it's either matched or outperformed on all fronts by the Expedition. The Wagoneer will be handy there too, if at a significantly higher price.