2021 GMC Yukon Denali Review: One of the Best SUVs, But Is It Really a Better Buy Than a Tahoe?

It's a good time to be in the market for a new ride if you're a parent, or just a fan of family rides in general. From crossovers to big SUVs to, yes, even the few minivans that have managed to hang in there, the market has tilted heavily toward family-haulers, so you have no shortage of great new vehicles to pick from if you play chauffeur to kids and/or pets on a daily basis. One of those new offerings is the 2021 GMC Yukon Denali, the longtime defacto SUV of upscale suburbs across the nation. And it's better than ever. Sporting all-new fancy clothing inside and out, the swanky Yukon aims to impress buyers with its Texas-sized grille, clever tech, and I'm-better-than-you attitude. But is it enough to outdo the competition, especially when the all-new Tahoe—which I drove a couple of months ago—is just so darn good? That was the question I struggled with throughout this test, and I'm still not sure what the answer is.

Jerry Perez

For 2021, the Yukon is new and is ready to continue taking huge bites out of the Large SUV Sales Pie, a fluffy dessert that General Motors has grown fat on over the years. Why stop now, especially when its local rivals don't have much else going on? The Ford Expedition is aged, about to hit the end of its lifecycle, and doesn't even offer a V8. Dodge, on the other hand, has the...well, no need to discuss how old the Durango is. Old enough that it should be going to college soon instead of the kids inside it. Perhaps the Lincoln Navigator is the Yukon's closest rival, and it too is getting long in the tooth. In what appears to be a segment of one, then, the Yukon looks at its corporate siblings for competition. Selecting every option on the menu maxes out the Chevrolet Tahoe at approximately $84,000, the GMC Yukon at $94,000, and the Cadillac Escalade comes in at $113,000. Keep in mind that all three offer extended wheelbases, the Suburban, Yukon XL, and Cadillac ESV, but the prices referenced above are for the shorter of the two.

Jerry Perez

2021 GMC YUKON DENALI 4WD, By the Numbers Base Price (As Tested): $71,400 ($83,795)

$71,400 ($83,795) Powertrain: 6.2-liter V8 | 420 horsepower, 460 pound-feet of torque | 10-speed automatic transmission | four-wheel drive

6.2-liter V8 | 420 horsepower, 460 pound-feet of torque | 10-speed automatic transmission | four-wheel drive Max Towing Capacity: 8,000 pounds

8,000 pounds Max Payload Capacity: 1,616 pounds

1,616 pounds EPA Fuel Economy: 14 city | 19 highway | 16 combined

14 city | 19 highway | 16 combined Cargo Volume: 72.6 cubic feet (25.5 with third row up)

72.6 cubic feet (25.5 with third row up) The Premise: A cushy three-row SUV that promises more luxury than a Chevy but not quite as much as a Cadillac.

A cushy three-row SUV that promises more luxury than a Chevy but not quite as much as a Cadillac. Quick Take: The middle child of GM SUVs is a mighty fine ride, but struggles to find its own identity and value proposition. What makes a Yukon a Yukon? In previous years, it mostly meant swapping out Chevy badges for GMC ones, adding more chrome on the outside and some leather inside, and replacing gray plastic trim with faux wood inside the cabin, and finito. Things are a bit different now, however. Despite the inevitable resemblance to its corporate sibling, especially in the rear end, the Yukon mostly stands on its own with a fairly unique design. Catch it from a distance, most likely parked on the driveway of a fancy house (like the one my realtor friend Alison let me borrow for this photoshoot), and it looks a lot like a previous-generation Cadillac Escalade. Walk closer to it, and the Yukon morphs into a stately SUV worthy of well-off toddlers and company executives alike.

Jerry Perez

Jerry Perez

My tester came adorned in a very pretty Midnight Blue Metallic, which essentially looks straight-up black on a gloomy winter day. When the sun comes out to play (and the Yukon is clean), the paint dazzles with vibrant blue, copper, and silver flakes dancing in the sunlight. It's arguably one of the better paints I've seen on a General Motors vehicle, right up there with the Sebring Orange Tintocat on a C8 Corvette I tested last year. The fascia is dominated by the Denali’s trademark Galvano chrome grille, which GMC claims isn't just larger but also considerably shinier with "over 10,000 individual reflective surfaces." While all of this may sound gaudy and all, it actually isn't. Not everything you see on the front, sides, and rear is actually chrome, but more like a brushed aluminum with a few chromed accents here and there. It elevates the Yukon from its predecessors. And how about those wheels? Those are some properly handsome 22-inch rollers, which despite making the ride a bit stiff, really help the Yukon look its price tag. Plus, Magneride sorts out most of that stuff anyway.

Jerry Perez

Jerry Perez

This particular unit came equipped with power running boards, which is to be expected at this price point. Open the door and the running board slides out, close the door and it hides. These are super practical and simply work wonders for little kids and older folks alike—or in my case, someone super lazy who doesn't want to put in any effort into climbing in or out of a vehicle. Finally, the Denali's lighting has been completely overhauled for 2021 not just in terms of design, but also in performance. The previous-generation Yukon's HID headlights left a lot to be desired and don't hold a candle to these new LEDs. The new units look great during the day with the new daytime-running-light signature, but at night they are extremely bright and a joy to use. It's the same story in the rear with the LED taillights. All About That 6.2 One of my biggest complaints with the Tahoe was that the 5.3-liter V8 just lacked some real oomph on the highway when fully loaded, which really made me wonder about how poor it'd feel when towing 8,000 pounds. For that kind of job, I figured, the 6.2-liter V8 was simply the way to go.

GMC

I may not have stuffed seven people and a bunch of luggage in the Yukon as I did in the Tahoe, but I immediately felt the difference between the two. I'm not talking about raw acceleration—355 hp versus 420 is a hefty difference any way you look at it—but in the sense of how the Yukon and its 10-speed transmission manage the engine's 460 pound-feet of torque. It's smoother, it's stronger, and it feels more confident hauling the 5,400-pound SUV. On the road, the engine feels relaxed, almost too much at times. The throttle calibration takes a bit to get used to, with engine response being delayed considerably to make the three-row family hauler smoother, softer, and more comfortable for the occupants. After all, these SUVs are all about the passengers and not the driver. On the highway, when one can be a bit more aggressive with the throttle, it's not as big of an issue, but zipping around city traffic can take some getting used to. Regardless, bury your foot into the throttle hard enough and you'll wake up the beast. Maximum towing is rated at 8,000 pounds with the 6.2 and four-wheel-drive configuration, which is enough to haul a decent-size camper, boat, or whatever does it for ya. I didn't tow anything this time, but that might change later this year, so stay tuned. Interior I'll start with this: it's not the most luxurious interior I've seen on an $85,000 American SUV. Sure, that's kind of a bummer given the glamorous exterior, but the new Yukon does have something going on that others don't: it's extremely practical.

Jerry Perez

Jerry Perez