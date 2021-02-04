2022 Nissan Pathfinder: A Three-Row Crossover Vaguely Remembers Its Rugged Roots

Alongside the long-overdue, redesigned Frontier pickup, Nissan has unveiled the 2022 Pathfinder. Just like the Frontier, this fresh Pathfinder really, actually looks different from the outgoing model. Despite Nissan's literature claiming it to be "all-new from the ground up," the company did clarify in a call that it actually rides on a "significant evolution" of the current Pathfinder's platform. It also continues to use the old model's 284-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 making 259 pound-feet of torque. Now that we've gotten what isn't new out of the way, let's focus on what is.

Under the skin, that tried-and-true motor is hooked up to a ZF nine-speed automatic transmission this time around, which itself transmits power to an available Intelligent 4WD system with seven different driving modes: Standard, Sport, Eco, Snow, Sand, Mud/Rut, and Tow. Expanding on that last mode, the 2022 Pathfinder comes standard with Trailer Sway Control and is rated to tow up to 6,000 pounds, a figure Nissan claims is best-in-class. A new power steering system apparently makes the new Pathfinder handle more sportily as well.