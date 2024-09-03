2025 Nissan Armada: More Power, More Space, More Luxury, More Rugged

Nissan has a new full-size SUV. Entering the model’s third generation, the 2025 Nissan Armada gets a big, new face, more tech, more luxury, and a rugged Pro-4X trim this time around.

Under the hood is Nissan’s 3.5-liter twin-turbo VR35DDTT V6 making 425 hp and 516 lb-ft, 25 hp and 103 lb-ft more than the old Armada’s V8. Nissan claims this to be the most standard hp in the class without relying on electrification. Hooked up to a nine-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters, the 2025 Armada can tow up to 8,500 pounds. Trailer Blind Spot Monitoring is a Nissan-first.

The Pro-4X variant has the hallmarks of an adventure rig (red tow hooks and a skid plate). Nissan

That off-road-leaning Pro-4X package adds all-terrain tires, a better approach angle of 33.9 degrees (25.3 breakover, 24.3 departure), skid plates, a locking diff, and adaptive air suspension. The vehicle also boasts multiple off-road drive modes, Hill Descent Control, and a camera system that effectively lets you see through the engine bay à la Land Rover. The Armada Pro-4X sits 9.6 inches off the ground.

All new Armadas are body-on-frame SUVs with double wishbone suspension front and rear. Higher-end models will have air suspension, lower ones will have coils.

Nissan is hitting the new Armada’s off-road cred hard, touting the fact that this vehicle is “closely related to” the new Patrol that’s also being unveiled today overseas (not to mention the fancier Infiniti QX80).

The Platinum Reserve trim is aggressive in its own way. Nissan

On the opposite end of the spectrum, there’s also a new Platinum Reserve trim featuring massaging front seats, adaptive air suspension, and 22-inch wheels (18s are standard). In terms of tech, the new Armada gets 64-color ambient lighting, two optional 14.3-inch screens running Google built-in (dual 12.3-inchers are standard), and an optional 12-speaker, 600-watt Klipsch audio system that Nissan seems particularly proud of. Wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto are standard as are six USB-C ports.

The darker interior here belongs to the Pro-4X, while the tan is from the Platinum Reserve. Both have a good spread of buttons, and a lot of gloss black. Nissan

Behind-third-row cargo volume (20.4 cubic feet) is 24% bigger than before while the first and third rows get more legroom (4.2 inches and 5.7 inches extra, respectively). There are also, crucially, eight cupholders and four bottle holders throughout.

Pricing is TBD for Nissan’s new flagship SUV, but the 2025 Armada is going on sale in late 2024.

