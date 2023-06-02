Lifted Nissan Patrol Warrior With Factory Side-Exit Exhaust Is the Armada We Want
The Nissan Armada is an old SUV, but a pretty good one. The V8-powered, body-on-frame truck checks all the right boxes for most off-road enthusiasts, and now it has an even tougher version in Australia. Called the Armada Warrior, it gets—among other things—all-terrain tires, a two-inch lift, and most importantly, a sweet side-exit exhaust.
Official photos are not yet available, but Australian publication Chasing Cars was invited to see it in person, and in a short video on its YouTube channel, the important stuff is all on display.
The 5.6-liter V8 in the truck sends its roughly 400 horsepower to all four trim-specific wheels, which are fitted with 34-inch all-terrain tires. Most of the actual upfitting was done by the Australian company Premcar, which gives the international market Navara pickup, a Toyota Hilux competitor, a similar treatment. Neither that mid-size truck nor this upgraded Armada, known as the Patrol in other markets, are available stateside.
Arguably the most interesting feature of this upgraded Armada is the side-exit exhaust, which is reminiscent of the pipes installed on something like the Mercedes G-Wagen. The system gives the truck a really unique look that a lot of Americans would probably like to have.
Nissan enthusiasts in the U.S. still get some off-road options on the products the Japanese automaker sells here. The heavily refreshed midsize Frontier pickup gets the aggressive Pro-4X trim, as does the full-size Titan. That being said, teasing us with stuff like the Armada (Patrol) Warrior just makes us want more. Hopefully, Nissan decides to send something like it to American shores.
