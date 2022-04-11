The 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Gets a Bit More Off-Roady This Time

Heading up the changes is a small bump in ride height. The suspension of the Rock Creek has been lifted 0.62 inches compared to the factory Pathfinder, boosting the underbody clearance a bit on its own. Nissan also tuned the suspension specifically for the Rock Creek platform to make it more off-road focused, though the underlying hardware does not appear to have changed. Lastly, to fill up some additional wheel gap, a set of Toyo 265/60 all-terrain tires are mounted to 18-inch beadlock-style wheels to complete the look and capability.

Under the hood is Nissan's tried-and-true 3.5-liter V6 mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Remember, no more CVT here. This should come as no surprise given this engine is the staple of every other Pathfinder trim out there, however, Nissan has revised the fuel mapping to squeeze a few extra ponies out of the aging powerplant. If filling up the tank with premium fuel, the Pathfinder will make 295 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque—that's up from 284 and 259, which is the power output it will make if gas prices have you putting in regular instead.

The Pathfinder also comes equipped with all-wheel drive as a standard appointment for the Rock Creek trim, which makes sense given that it's all about finding going off the beaten path. All of that put together gives you a fairly fun driver with a bit of power and enough capacity to tow up to 6,000 pounds.