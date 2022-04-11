The 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Gets a Bit More Off-Roady This Time

And the package wouldn't be complete without some visual appointments as well. The front end has been ruggedized, offering a bit more of an aggressive look to really drive home that this thing is built to have fun on the weekends, but can still navigate its way around suburbia while looking good. The exterior also receives some badging, and a tubular roof rack to tie things together. Inside, the truck gets some new leatherette and fabric seats with custom Rock Creek embroidery, and some pretty nice orange stitching to complement the look and feel of the Pathfinder's new appearance.
The Pathfinder Rock Creek will make its official debut at the 2022 New York International Auto Show later this week, and is set to go on sale this summer.
