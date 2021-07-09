A Stuck Open Throttle in a Rock Bouncer Is Terrifying

Uncontrolled acceleration is a scary prospect no matter what you're driving, even if it's a Toyota Prius. It's definitely at its worst in a top-level racing vehicle, like an IndyCar, or one of the most extreme off-roaders out there, like a rock bouncer. As its name implies, a rock bouncer is basically a rock crawler, but faster and sturdier, and typically takes the form of a custom-built buggy. Being designed to cross tricky terrain at speed, the idea of exceeding a rock bouncer's limits is a terrifying one, and the experience itself surely more so as National Rock Racing Association driver Larry Krog discovered when his Ford V8-powered buggy's throttle stuck.

Facebook | Larry Krog Rock bouncer driver Larry Krog's violent rollover

Krog explained in a Facebook post recalling the incident that he had modified the bouncer's "purge solenoid" (presumably the evaporative canister), installing it near the throttle linkage. This location presented no problem in a shakedown last Friday, though after starting an unspecified event a day later a problem reared its head, demoting Krog to a passenger in the vehicle of his own creation.