Transparent Carburetor Filmed at 28,546 FPS Reveals Its Secrets

Carburetors are complicated mechanical contrivances, and can be difficult to understand for the uninitiated. They're often explained with teaching resources like cutaway drawings and diagrams that reveal the magic going on inside. Even better would be to look inside as it's all happening, and with the transparent carburetor from YouTuber Smarter Every Day, you can do just that.

The video came about when Destin Sandlin, the man behind the channel, asked his father to explain to him how carburetors work in practice. This inspired him to build a transparent carburetor so that he could literally see what was happening inside. The device was built using a transparent resin 3D-printed housing for the bowl and venturi, and fitted with a float and needle from a Briggs and Stratton carburetor. Throttle and choke were then installed, made from 3D-printed PLA plastic. The clear carb was then installed on a small single-cylinder engine on a Craftsman garden tiller.