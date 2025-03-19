This 1995 Nissan 240SX Has a Speaker for a Steering Wheel

We usually define the term “multi-function steering wheel” as a steering wheel with buttons, like the ones used to set the cruise control or to adjust the stereo’s volume. There’s a 1995 Nissan 240SX listed on Facebook Marketplace that redefines the term: The steering wheel is the volume—or part of it, at least. The car features numerous modifications, including a giant speaker where you’d normally find the horn.

Florida-based shop SoundCrafters reportedly modified this 240SX and finished the build in 2007. There’s a lot to dissect here, but the most unusual modification is undoubtedly the steering wheel, which is part of the sound system. The photos make it difficult to tell exactly how it’s set up, but it looks like the speaker is mounted on some kind of custom-made steering wheel with a bright bezel. It’s cool if you’re into that sort of thing, but we can’t help but wonder what it’s like to live with. Then again, this is mostly a show car; It wasn’t built to commute.

Speakers are … absolutely everywhere. There’s a second manhole-sized speaker on the passenger-side side of the dashboard, half a dozen speakers integrated into the dashboard, speakers in the headliner, and speakers behind the seats. Speaking of, they’re not the stock, 240SX seats; You sit directly on the floor, so you better be tall to see over that steering wheel, and the backrests are triangles that jut out from the floor like some creepy, flower-like enemy you’d encounter in a Zelda game. It looks like a massive amount of resources went into this build.

And that’s just the interior. This 240SX also features a narrowed roof panel, a paint job that you’ll love or hate but can’t ignore, a wide-body kit, as well as 20-inch front and 22-inch rear wheels. The ad claims that power comes from a turbocharged, 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine built with aftermarket pistons, a ported and polished cylinder head, and a Garrett T04E turbo, while a Wilwood big-brake kit with six-piston calipers keeps the power in check. There’s not much left on this coupe that still carries a Nissan part number. The headlights, perhaps?

The ad claims this 240SX has been around. It’s been displayed at SEMA in Las Vegas and at a show in Essen, Germany, and it has appeared in several magazines. It needs a little bit of work before it can return to the auto show circuit, however. Some of the subwoofers need to be rebuilt, according to the seller, the car needs to be towed because “the brakes need attention,” and the paint is rated a seven out of 10. Fixing the brakes on an S14-generation 240SX should be relatively straightforward; And, hey, at least they haven’t been replaced by speakers.

Located in Florida, the 240SX was listed two weeks ago at $14,995. The seller says that the price is flexible, but test drives aren’t allowed so you won’t discover what it’s like to drive a car with a speaker instead of a horn button until after you take it home and repair the brakes.

