Watch This Barn-Kept Nissan 240SX Get Its First Wash in Nearly 30 Years

I’m a sucker for a good barn-find detail job. Seeing a forgotten car, covered in decades of dirt and debris, finally getting cleaned again and brought back to life makes me happy—especially when it’s a great ’90s sports car like a Nissan 240SX. This specific one was found in a barn, behind old farm equipment, and had been sitting there since 1996. WD Detailing took it back to their shop and accomplished one of the most satisfying details I’ve ever seen.

One of the reasons why this detail was so enjoyable to watch was that the car wasn’t really in bad shape. While it was grotesque, most of that was just a quarter of a century’s worth of dirt. It wasn’t super rusty, nor was there much wrong with it. A quick powerwash turned a pumpkin into a carriage. Despite the dirt being so thick you couldn’t see what color the car was underneath, its gray paint looked nearly brand-new after its first wash.

Here’s a closer look at the neglect this car endured for decades, seemingly without much fuss. WD Detailing via YouTube

That’s not to say a simple wash made everything perfect, of course. The edge of the rear hatch, underneath the spoiler, must collect a ton of water because several rust holes went straight through into the trunk. The trunk and engine bay were basically mice hotels with a few leftover, long-deceased residents still hanging around. The cabin also featured quite a bit of mold and I’m not sure I want to imagine the smell.

Overall, though, the 240SX held up remarkably well for its nearly 25 years of stagnation. It didn’t sit inside, either. While it had a roof over its head, its “barn” was exposed to the elements. So during its decades of solitude, the 240SX’s paint saw rain, snow, heat, humidity, bugs, and animals. And still, after its detail, it genuinely looked brand-new. The paint held up beautifully, the rubber seals and gaskets looked to be in good shape, and its interior looked showroom-ready. Heck, even the pop-up headlights still worked! It’s a testament to ’90s Nissan build quality.

Unfortunately, its engine didn’t sound healthy enough for them to start it. WD Detailing brought in a mechanic who owns an R34 Skyline, so he knows a thing or two about ’90s Nissans, and the engine apparently needs some more investigation and work before it could run. Still, this car is much closer to being fully revived, which should warm the hearts of all car nerds this holiday season.

