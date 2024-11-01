Supercharged Frontier SEMA Concept Shows How Cool a Nissan Street Truck Could Be

Street trucks are making a comeback. Not only are we seeing more enthusiast-built performance pickups at shows like SEMA, but manufacturers are joining in too. Ford revived the movement when it debuted the Maverick built by Tucci Hot Rods in 2021, and now, Nissan is joining in with the new Frontier Tarmac that will be on display at SEMA next week.

The Nissan Frontier Tarmac is the result of a collaboration between Nissan Design America, Nissan Motorsports, and pro-racer Chris Forsberg. It started out life as a normal Nissan Frontier Pro-X but the end result looks more like a Pikes Peak racer than a workhorse. It’s slammed, rear-wheel drive, and even has a custom handbrake for drifting.

To slam the body-on-frame pickup that low, its rear frame was c-notched and it sits on a custom NISMO coilover suspension kit. That ride height, along with the aggressive new bodywork and massive lower front spoiler make the Frontier TARMAC look like it’s going to scrape… well, the tarmac. And its massively flared wheel arches house 20-inch NISMO wheels wrapped in sticky 315-section Yokohama Advan Sport V017 summer performance tires.

Nissan kept the Frontier’s 3.8-liter V6, albeit with some massive upgrades. Look under the hood and you’ll immediately spot the water-cooled supercharger and a prototype NISMO carbon fiber air intake. All-in it makes 440 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque. It also has a performance cat-back exhaust for some added audible spice.

Inside, it has custom Recaro seats with multi-color inserts that match the exterior livery, a massive gold handbrake to replace the stock one you press with your foot, and a carbon fiber steering wheel.

Nissan isn’t even hinting at production intent for the Frontier Tarmac, so it’s just a concept car. However, Ford’s 2001 Tucci concept was the initial inspiration for the new Maverick Lobo. It wouldn’t surprise me if Nissan is watching the Lobo’s success (or failure) closely to determine whether to make a production version of the Tarmac in the next few years. A production version likely wouldn’t be as extreme as this concept but if Nissan can sell a Frontier variant that is even half as cool as the Tarmac, it will make street truck fans very happy.

