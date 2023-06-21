Exclusive: Spy Photos Show Next-Gen Hyundai Palisade Gets Boxy Design

The three-row Hyundai Palisade was proof that the Korean automaker was willing to go big to satisfy American appetites. Since then, it has become an important part of the company's lineup, with a new model is due sometime around 2025. Thanks to some new spy photos shared with The Drive, it appears we have our first look at the next-generation Palisade, and it too will get a more old-school boxy design to match what we've seen of the new Hyundai Santa Fe.

The spy photos come to us from reader Pax Alvarez, who spotted the camouflaged SUV driving on Ontario Highway 401 in Canada over the weekend. Given that Hyundai Canada has its headquarters in Toronto not far from the 401, the location checks out.

Pax Alvarez

Pax Alvarez

Though the angular shape resembles the new Santa Fe, both the front fascia and overall size make it clear this is a different model. The prototype still has the vertically-stacked headlight arrangement seen on the Palisade, albeit with different design around the projector lamp housing. It also retains the model's slightly sloped nose and some of the same character lines on the hood. And it's worth noting that the model doesn't appear to carry any of Hyundai's retro-future "Parametric Pixel" design language that it's been using for EVs, so it's unlikely this is a production version of the electric Hyundai Ioniq 7 SUV previewed in 2021.

In addition to the boxy greenhouse, changes from the current Palisade also include flush door handles and the addition of running boards, the latter of which lines up with the overall shift to a more rugged look. We're also curious about the addition of what look like six-lug wheels. The overall shape portends a boxy new future for Hyundai's SUVs. Hyundai has been celebrated in recent years for its striking looks, and the brand's new generation of SUVs could take its established design language in a bold new direction.

The new Palisade is expected to drop in 2025 on a new longer-wheelbase platform than the existing model. It will also likely debut a 2.5-liter gasoline hybrid drivetrain, something lacking in the current model. Reports from Korean outlet ETNews suggest it will be available alongside a 3.5-liter turbocharged V6, replacing the current 3.8-liter naturally-aspirated engine. An EV version is unlikely, as that role will be played by the Ioniq 7.

It will likely be some time before we get to see the new Palisade uncovered and in all its glory. In the meantime, we'll be keeping our eyes peeled to get a better understanding of where Hyundai's new design ethos will lead.