Drunk Florida Man Arrested for Hitting 171 MPH on a Motorcycle

Drinking and driving is a really bad move, and it's only made worse on a motorcycle in New Hampshire where helmets are not compulsory. That didn't stop one 36-year-old Florida resident from taking his bike on a 171-mile-per-hour joyride Sunday before he was arrested. Needless to say, he's lucky to be alive.

The rider was initially spotted traveling eastbound at high speed outside the city of Exeter, near New Hampshire's short seacoast. After first being clocked at 120 mph and then 160 mph by state police, another officer further down the road clocked the bike at 171 mph. Shortly after, that officer gave chase and apprehended the rider.

The Florida man was arrested for reckless driving, reckless conduct, and aggravated driving while intoxicated. As previously mentioned, motorcycle helmets aren't required in the "live free or die" state, although police did not comment on whether the rider was wearing one. At that speed, it may not have mattered.

There are plenty of reasons not to do this, chief among them being the safety of everyone around you. Just because this guy was on a bike doesn't mean he couldn't have killed somebody in a car. We've all seen enough crash simulations by now to know that.