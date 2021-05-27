Police Release Horrifying Video of Near-Fatal Motorcycle Crash to Discourage Reckless Riding

The video was given to police by the wife of the rider, and it's being used by Australia's parliament to support a new bill that punishes reckless "extreme speed" very harshly. According to the Australian government, "Extreme speed is defined as driving at 55km/hr or more above the limit in a zone marked 60 or less, or 80km/hr or more above the limit in a zone marked above 60." Drivers caught exceeding these limits would be subject to punishment varying from a minimum of two years without a license, all the way up to five years imprisonment, depending on the instance.

This is all sending a clear message: reckless driving, especially at high speeds, is high-risk and has no real reward. It should be reserved for a closed course with proper safety equipment so you don't end up harming yourself or those around you.

